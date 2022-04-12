Bar On Insomnia Drug Would Be 'Pointless,' Teva Tells Court

By Joanne Faulkner (April 12, 2022, 8:17 PM BST) -- Lawyers representing Teva Pharmaceuticals told a court on Tuesday it would be "pointless" to stop the company from selling a generic version of an insomnia drug before a patent expires in four months time. Charlotte May QC, counsel for Teva, told a High Court judge that Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd. had missed the opportunity to obtain an injunction to block the Israeli giant's melatonin product from the market. Israeli rival Neurim argues that allowing increased generic competition could have a significant impact on the company at the very end of the patent's life. Neurim also sued Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd. in 2020...

