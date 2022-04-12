Investment Firm Silenced Ahead Of FCA Trial

By Christopher Crosby (April 12, 2022, 2:08 PM BST) -- A judge at a London court on Tuesday prevented two businessmen from taking part in their upcoming trial over allegations by the Financial Conduct Authority that they misled vulnerable consumers after deciding that their defense had been thrown out. High Court Judge William Trower said that London Property Investments (UK) Ltd. and NPI Holdings Ltd. — and their owner, Daniel Stevens, and his father, Anthony Kafetzis — cannot cross-examine witnesses at a trial in May. The judge upheld a previous order banning the men from defending themselves against the FCA's claims that the investment firms misled dozens of vulnerable people into...

