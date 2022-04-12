Fights Over Citgo Share Sale Continue In $1.2B Award Suit

By Caroline Simson (April 12, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Monday was showered with objections to the proposed sale procedures for control of Citgo as defunct Canadian miner Crystallex looks to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela, among them that it could result in an unnecessary and avoidable fire sale. Venezuela and its state-owned oil company, PDVSA, argued in a brief on Monday that the fifth and latest version of special master Robert Pincus' proposed sales procedures order envisions a process more akin to a bankruptcy proceeding, which they allege would destroy the value of the shares in PDV Holding Inc., a PDVSA subsidiary that...

