Ill. Pot Regulator Urges Judge Not To Halt Licensing Process

By Sarah Jarvis (April 12, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois cannabis regulator has urged a federal judge not to allow an injunction against the state's licensing process for pot dispensaries that is requested by two men claiming the process discriminates against out-of-state residents, arguing the injunction would "massively disrupt" the process. Mario Treto Jr., secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, argued in a Monday opposition memorandum that plaintiffs Juan Finch Jr. and Mark Toigo lack standing because they never filed license applications. "Instead, they waited until after the department announced which applicants are conditionally entitled to receive the first round of 185 licenses, and after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS