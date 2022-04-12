Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Pot Regulator Urges Judge Not To Halt Licensing Process

By Sarah Jarvis (April 12, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois cannabis regulator has urged a federal judge not to allow an injunction against the state's licensing process for pot dispensaries that is requested by two men claiming the process discriminates against out-of-state residents, arguing the injunction would "massively disrupt" the process.

Mario Treto Jr., secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, argued in a Monday opposition memorandum that plaintiffs Juan Finch Jr. and Mark Toigo lack standing because they never filed license applications.

"Instead, they waited until after the department announced which applicants are conditionally entitled to receive the first round of 185 licenses, and after...

