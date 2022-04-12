Guam Claimants Ask To Be Cut From Scouts' Ch. 11 Releases

By Vince Sullivan (April 12, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Survivors of sexual abuse with claims against a bankrupt Catholic diocese in Guam argued Tuesday that they should be exempted from releases of third-party claims against non-debtors in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11's plan, saying such releases were unnecessary and unjustifiable. During the fourth day of closing arguments in the Delaware trial where the Boy Scouts are seeking confirmation of their Chapter 11 plan, attorneys for the Guam claimants said the Scouts' plan could potentially terminate their claims against the Archbishop of Agaña in its Guamanian bankruptcy proceedings. Since the Guam claimants make up only about 70 of the...

