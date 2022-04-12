Feds Reveal Charges Against Hacker Site's Alleged Founder

By Rachel Scharf (April 12, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A cross-border law enforcement operation has taken down online cybercrime marketplace RaidForums and resulted in criminal charges against the website's founder, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Newly unsealed Virginia federal court records show that U.S. investigators, with the help of the European Union, U.K., Sweden, Romania, Portugal and Germany, obtained a warrant in February to shut down the three domains that hosted RaidForums. The site began operating in 2016 as an online marketplace for cybercriminals to buy and sell hacked data, according to court papers. Also unsealed was a criminal case against the site's alleged founder, 21-year-old Portuguese citizen...

