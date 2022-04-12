Biden To Allow High-Ethanol Gas In Price Cut Effort

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 12, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will suspend the usual summer ban on sales of higher-ethanol gasoline blends, a step he says will help lower "Putin's price hike" at the pump. Usually, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency blocks the sale of E15 gasoline — gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend made from corn and other crops — from June to September in most of the country due to environmental concerns related to the rising summer temperatures. The president said Tuesday that the agency will issue an "emergency waiver" to allow E15 gasoline that uses more ethanol from homegrown...

