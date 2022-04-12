Minneapolis Landlords Seek 8th Circ. Redo In Ordinance Row

By Emma Whitford (April 12, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel did not properly consider new U.S. Supreme Court precedent last month when it upheld that a Minneapolis tenant screening policy does not amount to an unconstitutional taking of private property, according to a Monday rehearing request from local landlords. A group of Minneapolis landlords requested either a panel or full-court rehearing, arguing that the timing of the Supreme Court's June decision in Cedar Point Nursery et al. v. Hassid prevented them from applying the high court's findings to their own briefs challenging the 2019 Minneapolis Fair Chance Housing Ordinance. Cedar Point, which considered whether a labor union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS