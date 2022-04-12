Bain Capital-Backed SPAC Pulls Plans For $300M IPO

By McCord Pagan (April 12, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Bain Capital-backed blank-check company, BCC Investment Corp., told regulators Tuesday it was pulling plans for its $300 million IPO, part of a wave of such special-purpose acquisition companies canceling their offerings. The Boston-based company, which first laid out plans for an IPO back in March 2021, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a brief statement that it was pulling its filing as it's no longer planning to pursue an offering. Dozens of SPACs have canceled plans to go public since Jan. 1 amid a chilling market. SPACs have cooled partly because of poor post-merger stock performance combined with...

