Smoker's Sister Asks Fla. Justices To Revive $16M Award

By Carolina Bolado (June 9, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The sister of a smoker who died of lung cancer asked the Florida Supreme Court Thursday to reinstate a $16 million punitive damages award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., arguing that the justices should look to the injury — death — rather than the low compensatory damages award when calculating whether the award is excessive. In oral arguments, John Mills of Bishop & Mills PLLC, who represents plaintiff Brinda Coates, said the punitive damages award was out of line with the $300,000 compensatory damages award only because under Florida law, Coates cannot recover compensatory damages for her sister's death. But Florida...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS