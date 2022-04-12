Ore. Bar Suspends County DA Among Some 300 Atty Licenses

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Oregon State Bar, in a routine seasonal compliance sweep, suspended the licenses of more than 300 attorneys, including a county district attorney, because the lawyers failed to submit a form certifying information about their client trust accounts. Among the attorneys who had their licenses suspended last week in Oregon was Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow. The Oregonian reported on Thursday that many attorneys were "stunned" to find that their licenses had been suspended, although Kateri Walsh, the Oregon State Bar's spokesperson told Law360 that this does happen every compliance season, and a majority of the suspended attorneys have already...

