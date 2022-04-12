Medical Practice Co. Strikes $24.5M Deal To Settle FCA Claims

By Gina Kim (April 12, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Tampa, Florida-based practice management company has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle claims brought under the False Claims Act that it overbilled federal health care programs for unnecessary drug testing and services, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The federal government had alleged Physician Partners of America LLC, also known as PPOA, sent bills to federal health care programs for unnecessary medical testing and services from October 2015 to November 2021. The DOJ also accused PPOA of directing its physician staff to order multiple urine drug tests without determining whether any of them were necessary, and paying staff members...

