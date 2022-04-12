NJ Justices Clear Pipeline Co. To Fight Permit Appeal

By Morgan Conley (April 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Kinder Morgan unit should have been included from the get-go in environmental groups' appeal of New Jersey regulators allowing work on a roughly $246 million pipeline upgrade project to be performed in the state's Highlands Preservation Area, the state Supreme Court has ruled. The New Jersey Supreme Court said in an order Monday that Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. should have been named as an "interested party" in an appeal by Food & Water Watch, the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, and the Sierra Club. The environmental advocates are fighting the state Department of Environmental Protection's determination that the pipeline project is...

