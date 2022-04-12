USCIS Moves DACA Renewals And Employment Forms Online

By Grace Dixon (April 12, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Tuesday that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients may now file renewal requests online for the first time since the program was implemented in 2012. The agency characterized the expansion of online filing as an attempt to minimize reliance on paper records, attesting that it received 438,950 DACA requests by mail in 2021. More than 611,000 immigrants living in the U.S. benefit from DACA, which extends deportation relief and work authorization to noncitizens who arrived in the U.S. as children, according to a December report from USCIS. "The expansion of online filing is a priority...

