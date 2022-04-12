Goodwin Guides Circle In $400M Fundraise, BlackRock Deal

By Elise Hansen (April 12, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company Circle said Tuesday it raised $400 million in a financing round guided by Goodwin Procter that included a financial investment and a partnership deal with BlackRock as the investment management giant explores uses for Circle's stablecoin. Boston-headquartered Circle Internet Financial Ltd. said in an announcement that the funding will help it meet global demand for its "dollar digital currency" and related financial services. Circle said it's working to bridge traditional finance and blockchain technology, and offers a stablecoin known as U.S. Dollar Coin, or USDC, in collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Ltd. Stablecoins are digital assets whose value...

