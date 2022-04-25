Electrical Goods Company Demands Action In TM Dispute

By Joel Poultney (April 25, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- Electrical accessories manufacturer Scolmore Ltd. has said that a rival company will continue to infringe and profit from its registered trademarks unless a court orders it to stop. Scolmore told the High Court in an April 7 claim, which has recently been made public, that competitor Niglon Ltd. has used the "substantial and valuable goodwill" it has built up over 30 years to mislead customers by saying its electrical accessories and fittings are made in the same factory using the same machinery as Scolmore. "Niglon is representing that its own brand products are … authorized, licensed or approved by Scolmore, contrary...

