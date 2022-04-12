Insurance Broker Newfront Valued At $2.2B After Investment

By McCord Pagan (April 12, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Insurance brokerage firm Newfront said Tuesday it's valued at $2.2 billion following an investment that included Goldman Sachs Asset Management and B Capital. San Francisco-based Newfront said in a statement that following the $200 million investment, it plans to grow its technology teams, further expand across the United States, and invest in specialized client resources and experts across industries. "The nature of risk has changed drastically over the past century but the insurance industry has not modernized to meet these new challenges," Newfront CEO and co-founder Spike Lipkin said in the statement. "This investment furthers Newfront's commitment to building the modern...

