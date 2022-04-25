Teva Sues Novartis Over Silicone-Free Syringe Patents

By Silvia Martelli (April 25, 2022, 2:10 PM BST) -- A Swiss drugmaker and two subsidiaries of the Teva group have sued global health care company Novartis in an attempt to invalidate its patents for silicone-free syringes used for eye treatments because they allegedly lack invention. Bioeq AG, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva UK Ltd., said in a High Court claim filed on March 23, which has just been made public, that eight patents owned by Novartis AG should be declared invalid because they do not involve new technology. The Swiss company has developed ranibizumab, a drug injected into the eye to slow loss of vision loss cause by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS