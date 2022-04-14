Keller & Heckman Adds Ex-GC From CBD And Tobacco Cos.

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 14, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Keller & Heckman LLP has added an attorney whose roughly 16 years of in-house experience includes work at a Colorado CBD company, a major vape maker and two tobacco companies. Attorney Daniel P. McGee is the latest addition to the firm's growing tobacco and e-vapor practice, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement. Speaking by phone with Law360 on Wednesday, McGee said he'd been in the industry since 2006, during which time he served as in-house counsel at tobacco companies Swedish Match AB, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, SolariCBD and Fontem Ventures BV, the company that owns the vape brand Blu. ...

