Trade Court Remands Solar Duty Review, Questioning Data

By Grace Dixon (April 13, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to rethink anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar cells after finding that the agency didn't substantiate its use of substitute costs from a Malaysian producer for key inputs. The trade court raised questions in an April 4 ruling unsealed Tuesday about Commerce's calculated levies for two mandatory respondents and all separate-rate companies in a 2017-2018 administrative review of anti-dumping duties on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells from China. Mandatory respondents Risen Energy Co. Ltd. and Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. had been tagged with 106.39% and 50.33% dumping margins, respectively, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS