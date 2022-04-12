'Dead' Consumers Say Credit Reporting Agency Errors Costly

By Matthew Santoni (April 12, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania consumer reporting agency is passing along mistaken claims that some consumers are dead, even when they are very much alive and active, according to a proposed class action filed in a Philadelphia state court. Universal Credit Services LLC collects and combines data from the "Big Three" credit reporting bureaus into "tri-merge" reports that are then used by landlords, lenders and employers to weigh a consumer's creditworthiness, but it doesn't check the accuracy or resolve conflicts in those reports, so if one of its sources says a consumer is dead, their credit is killed off as well, the suit says....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS