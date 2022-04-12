Albright Lets Expedia, Trivago Fly GPS Patent Row To Austin

By Jasmin Jackson (April 12, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright has transferred a patent suit lodged against Expedia and Trivago over a global positioning system out of his Waco, Texas, federal court, finding Tuesday the travel sites can more easily access employee witnesses and discovery documents in Austin. Judge Albright held in his order that the Austin Division, which is also within the Western District of Texas, is "clearly more convenient" for Expedia Inc. and its subsidiary Trivago NV to litigate against claims the sites are infringing on seven patents for GPS technology held by Corrino Holdings LLC. Judge Albright did not specify whether a...

