Gibson Dunn Adds 2 Willkie Attys To PE Practice In Houston

By Jessica Corso (April 13, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP attorneys with experience working in-house at oil and gas companies have joined Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's private equity practice in Houston, Gibson announced Tuesday. Lynn Abell and Adam Whitehouse have joined Gibson as of counsels in Houston after several years as associates at Willkie. Both attorneys have joined Gibson's private equity practice group and have experience working in the energy industry. Abell advises clients on acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, and has represented both borrowers and financial institutions on lending transactions in various industries, according to Gibson. Prior to joining Willkie...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS