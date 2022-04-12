U.S. Copyright Office Brings On First Chief Economist

By Andrew Karpan (April 12, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office announced on Tuesday that it has hired a consultant from the Brattle Group to be employed as the agency's first top economist. The office has hired Brent Lutes to be the first person there hired to generate reports on "the economic impacts of programs and policies" related to the copyright system, according to a statement circulated by Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter, who herself was hired by the Copyright Office in 2020. "Bringing in-depth economic expertise to the office has been one of my priorities since I became register," Perlmutter said in a statement announcing the hire....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS