Colorado AG Says Draft Privacy Rules To Drop By Early Fall

By Allison Grande (April 12, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general said Tuesday that his office is gearing up to release highly anticipated draft consumer privacy regulations by the fall and aims to finalize them by January, although he stressed that the rules would only be a "starting place" that his office would move to update as necessary. Under the Colorado Privacy Act, which was enacted last June, Attorney General Phil Weiser is charged with creating rules to help companies comply with their new obligations to allow consumers to access, delete, correct and stop the sale or sharing of their personal information. The attorney general is also tasked with...

