DOJ Urges 8th Circ. To Advance Fed. Contractor Vax Mandate

By Grace Elletson (April 13, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged an Eighth Circuit panel to vacate a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden's executive order mandating that federal contractors vaccinate their workforce, arguing that the order was within the scope of the president's power. The U.S. Department of Justice said a Missouri federal court was mistaken when it sided with a group of 10 states that sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate, enjoining the policy from moving forward. The DOJ said Biden had full authority under the Procurement Act to enforce the mandate and that the injunction was erroneously approved because the states failed to...

