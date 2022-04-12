Congress Suspects Wash. Commanders Bilked Fans And NFL

By Max Jaeger (April 12, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Members of Congress urged the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to investigate the Washington Commanders football team and owner Dan Snyder for allegedly fleecing its most dedicated fans out of millions of dollars and then juking the NFL's revenue-sharing program with phony accounting. In a joint letter, the House Oversight and Reform Committee and its Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy said the team might have wrongfully withheld $5 million in deposits from around 2,000 customers whose multiyear seat leases had expired, then concealed income from the NFL to skirt league revenue-sharing requirements. "This new information on potential financial misconduct suggests...

