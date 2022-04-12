Labor Notches Win In NJ's Incoming Adult-Use Pot Market

By Sam Reisman (April 12, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A United Food and Commercial Workers local announced Monday that more than 60 workers employed at cannabis manufacturing and retail locations in New Jersey owned by multistate operator Acreage Holdings Inc. had agreed to join its union. The employees at The Botanist, a Garden State cannabis concern owned by Acreage and with locations in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City, will represent the first cannabis industry workers to organize with the UFCW Local 152, the union said. The workers will formally join the union upon certification of their agreement. "For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of...

