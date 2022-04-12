Biltmore Estate Says Interior Designer Is Ripping Off Its Brand

By Joyce Hanson (April 12, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The company that manages the Biltmore Estate near Asheville, North Carolina, as well as many hospitality and retail brands associated with the property, has sued an interior designer in Arizona federal court on claims she stole the estate's historic name to sell bedsheets. Sleek Creations of Scottsdale LLC, now doing business as Biltmore Interiors and Linens, and firm owner-manager Dawn Lizanich have no association with the Biltmore Co. or its bedding, bath and textiles lines and are violating "the destination lifestyle" company's trademarks and "cybersquatting" under the Lanham Act, according to the suit filed Monday. The Biltmore Co., a brand built...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS