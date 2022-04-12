Judge Rejects Mont. Mine Approval After Green Groups' Suit

By Clark Mindock (April 12, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Montana court has rejected state approvals for a copper mine along a creek that provides critical spawning habitat for rainbow trout and other fish after finding that the state's environmental regulator arbitrarily failed to consider measures to alleviate environmental harms. Montana's Fourteenth Judicial District Court on Friday sided with conservation groups including Montana Trout Unlimited and the Montana Environmental Information Center, which had challenged the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's environmental approvals for the Black Butte Copper Mine along Sheep Creek. Those groups had argued that the approvals violated numerous state statutes and had in the process failed to prevent...

