Albright Invalidates 2 Ikorongo Patents In Win For Bumble

By Ryan Davis (April 12, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright on Tuesday invalidated two patents on sharing user experiences online that Ikorongo Texas accused dating app company Bumble of infringing, finding both had violated the rarely-invoked "Original Patent" requirement for reissued patents. The judge granted Bumble's motion for summary judgment of invalidity on the asserted claims of both patents, which were reissued in 2015 and 2019 as new versions of a patent originally issued in 2006. U.S. patent law allows patent owners to correct errors in an issued patent through a reissue. But the "Original Patent" requirement states that the particular invention that is...

