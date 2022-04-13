Boston Man Gets 3 Years For COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (April 13, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT) -- A federal judge sentenced a suburban Boston man to three years in prison after he pled guilty for his role in a scheme to use stolen identities to file fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims that yielded almost a half million dollars in payments. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel sentenced Daniel Maleus of Stoneham on Tuesday and ordered him to pay $526,423 and serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Maleus, 34, pled guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft....

