South Dakota AG Impeached Over Fatal 2020 Car Crash

By Lauren Berg (April 12, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The South Dakota House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who hit and killed a man with his car in 2020, after he initially told law enforcement he had struck a deer. The 36 to 31 impeachment vote came after the majority of a special investigative committee looking into Ravnsborg's conduct surrounding the death of Joseph Boever determined last month the attorney general should not be impeached, while the minority disagreed after finding Ravnsborg "was, at a minimum, not forthcoming to law enforcement officers." Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, will be temporarily removed from office while he...

