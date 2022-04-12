Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Duane Morris Says Shkreli Owes It $2M In Bid To Drop Client

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 12, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP is seeking to withdraw as Martin Shkreli's counsel in an antitrust case against the disgraced pharmaceutical executive, telling a New York federal court that the firm hasn't been paid since October and is owed more than $2 million, and that Shkreli is out of money.

The Tuesday motion to withdraw says that Duane Morris was compensated for its services as Shkreli's counsel throughout the litigation until mid-October 2021. That's when the money dried up.

Phoenixus AG, a biopharmaceutical company that Shkreli founded, had agreed to cover his legal fees and costs, which were paid through a directors' and...

