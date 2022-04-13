Judge Won't Let TD Ameritrade Escape Banking Patent Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 13, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit accusing TD Ameritrade of infringing various computerized banking-related patents, saying claim construction should come first. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Tuesday denied a bid from TD Ameritrade and its owner Charles Schwab Corp. to dismiss the suit from Island Intellectual Property LLC, which is an affiliate of cash management business Double Rock Corp. Judge Gilstrap — who denied the dismissal bid without prejudice — said the court would gain from having claim construction occur before entertaining a dismissal bid. The claim construction would "could be of benefit in addressing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS