US Hits Boeing With $32M Suit Over Rocket Site Cleanup

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government slapped Boeing with a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to recover more than $32 million it says the Navy is having to shell out to clean up the groundwater at a California site once used to assemble the rocket that helped launch the Apollo 11 crew to the moon. The civil action filed in Washington federal court relates to a Superfund environmental remediation program at the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach in Southern California. The 5,000-acre weapons station was commissioned in 1944 to support the U.S. Pacific Fleet, but in 1962, the Navy and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration...

