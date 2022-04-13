Coca-Cola Settlement May Lessen Sentences In Bribery Case

By Richard Crump (April 13, 2022, 5:14 PM BST) -- A London court on Wednesday delayed the sentencing of a group of companies and individuals over a bribery scheme for Coca-Cola contracts to weigh a civil settlement reached by the defendants to repay the U.S. soft drinks giant. Coca-Cola had got back millions of pounds in a settlement over contracts awarded as result of bribes paid to one of its employees in Britain, a lawyer has told the court. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Judge David Tomlinson said he wanted to confirm the size of a settlement of Coca-Cola's 2013 High Court claim against the defendants, which could potentially be "powerful mitigation"...

