Iranian Oil Co. Gets OK To Sue Provider Over Crude Contracts

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 13, 2022, 1:34 PM BST) -- A London judge gave the green light on Wednesday for a Swiss subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Co. to serve its multimillion dollar lawsuit on a Cypriot oil provider that it says owes it money under several contracts. Julia Dias QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, ruled that Naftiran Intertrade Company, known as Nico, is allowed to hit Greenland Ltd. — an oil firm formerly known as Ferland Co. Ltd. — with a lawsuit to claw back money it says it owes under contracts for crude from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan. The Iranian Oil subsidiary had asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS