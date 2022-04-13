Latham-Led Fandom Sells D&D Tool To Hasbro For $146M

By McCord Pagan (April 13, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Hasbro Inc. said Wednesday it's buying D&D Beyond, a companion and digital tool set for its Dungeons & Dragons game, for $146.3 million from Latham & Watkins LLP-led pop culture fan platform Fandom. Hasbro said in a statement that the deal for D&D Beyond, which has nearly 10 million registered users, adds to the company's capabilities in the digital tabletop market. Hasbro added that over the last three years the royalties paid to it from D&D Beyond have been a "significant contribution to the fastest-growing source of revenue" for the game. "The acquisition of D&D Beyond will accelerate our progress in...

