Moore Stephens Can't Force PwC Doc Disclosure In £14M Suit

By Silvia Martelli (April 13, 2022, 3:07 PM BST) -- Two of Norway's richest men do not have to provide documents from a PwC review of tax advice given by Moore Stephens because there is no proof that such documents ever existed, a London court ruled Wednesday in a £14 million ($18.2 million) negligence lawsuit. High Court Deputy Master Katherine McQuail said that cousins Morten and Thomas Høegh do not have to submit those documents because there it is not specifically mentioned that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ever produced them. The cousins replaced accountants Moore Stephens with PwC in 2020 because of concerns that it was not providing adequate tax advice. Along with Moore...

