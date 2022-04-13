EasyGroup Loses Office TMs After Not Using Them Enough

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 13, 2022, 7:35 PM BST) -- A judge on Wednesday tossed several easyGroup trademark registrations after concluding that the parent company of the budget airline easyJet had failed to truly use the "easy" name for offices, handing a win to a rival office giant, IWG PLC. High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon revoked four trademarks owned by easyGroup Ltd., which the company said were designed to protect a "no frills" office leasing service called easyOffice. The judge found that easyGroup had not made sufficient use of the trademarks in recent years and that the budget flight giant's office arm had been largely defunct since 2013. The judge revoked...

