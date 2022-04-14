Medical Expert Loses Bid To Block Defamation Decision

By Joel Poultney (April 14, 2022, 6:34 PM BST) -- A judge has refused a medical expert's bid to block the publication of a judgment in her conspiracy and defamation lawsuit against Aviva after they settled, saying it was worth releasing the decision dealing with a novel point of law. High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain upheld on Wednesday a deputy master's decision that the judgment should still be handed down in proceedings between Dr. Fatima Jabbar, who specializes in providing expert reports for personal injury claims, and the insurance giant. The judge said the decision on Aviva's bid to knock out the lawsuit should be published, because it dealt with an...

