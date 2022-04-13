7th, 9th Circ. Picks Among Biden's Latest Judicial Nominees

By James Arkin (April 13, 2022, 9:28 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced five new judicial nominations Wednesday, elevating two district judges to seats on the Seventh and Ninth Circuits and nominating district court picks in Illinois, Iowa and Delaware. President Joe Biden, shown here at a speaking event on April 12, announced five new judicial nominations Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The nominations are the first lower court picks the White House has announced since the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court last week, as Democrats continue their focus on adding judges to federal courts. Biden has nominated 90 federal judges since taking...

