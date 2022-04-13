Tilton Denied Stay For $1B Ch. 11 Claim Subordination Appeal

By Jeff Montgomery (April 13, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt entrepreneur Lynn Tilton lost a bid Wednesday for a stay of a Delaware bankruptcy judge's ruling that dismissed a suit to put nearly $1 billion of Tilton's claims ahead of other creditors in the long-running Zohar III funds Chapter 11 in Delaware. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, ruling from the bench after a teleconference argument, found that attorneys for Tilton failed to show a reasonable chance of success for a U.S. District Court appeal after dismissal of the adversary case, and failed to show "more likely than not" irreparable harm from a denial. Judge Owens dismissed Tilton's equitable...

