Insurer Must Defend Drilling Company Accused Of Negligence

By Ganesh Setty (April 13, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Monroe Guaranty Insurance Co. must defend a drilling company accused of negligent work on a commercial irrigation well, the Fifth Circuit affirmed, off the heels of a Texas Supreme Court decision detailing when courts can deviate from the so-called "eight corners rule" to determine that duty to defend. An insurer must defend a drilling company accused of negligent work on a commercial irrigation well, the Fifth Circuit affirmed. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) A three-judge panel said Tuesday that extrinsic evidence showing 5D Drilling & Pump Service Inc.'s drill bit became stuck outside Monroe's policy period and in that of 5D's other insurer,...

