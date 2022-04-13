Gibson Dunn-Led LNG Firm Prices $384M IPO At Top Of Range

By Tom Zanki (April 13, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Liquefied natural gas company Excelerate's shares jumped in debut trading Wednesday after raising $384 million at the top of its price range, marking the first initial public offering to exceed $100 million since February, advised by Gibson Dunn and underwriters counsel Davis Polk. Excelerate Inc. sold 16 million shares at $24 each, hitting the high end of its price range of $21 to $24. Shares rose $2.80, or 12%, to $26.60 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading under the symbol "EE." The company operates floating terminals that store and gasify liquefied natural gas, helping to import natural gas products to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS