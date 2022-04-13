UK Gov't Told To Narrow Case Against Ex-Carillion Bosses

By Joanne Faulkner (April 13, 2022, 6:03 PM BST) -- A London judge said Wednesday that former Carillion bosses should not be left in the dark about the allegations they will face at an upcoming disqualification trial, as she ordered the government to precisely set out its planned case. A High Court judge has agreed that legal action by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng against five non-executive directors of collapsed construction company Carillion has become confused. (James Beck/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Judge Joanna Smith agreed that the legal action brought at the High Court by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng against five non-executive directors of the collapsed construction company has become confused. The government's justification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS