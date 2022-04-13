Offshore Driller Support Co. Hits Ch. 11 With $124M Note Debt

By Vince Sullivan (April 13, 2022, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Offshore drilling support company ION Geophysical Corporation filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas, saying it plans to hand over the equity in the company to the holders of second-lien notes after it couldn't recover from a precipitous revenue decline in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In initial court filings late Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Mike Morrison said demand for ION's drilling support services cratered as the price of oil and gas fell in the opening months of the pandemic in 2020 and have not recovered as exploration firms have continued their belt-tightening into 2022. The debtor began discussions with...

