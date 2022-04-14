Munck Wilson Adds Gray Reed IP Leader In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (April 14, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP announced this week that it has added two intellectual property lawyers to its Dallas office, including the former head of the intellectual property transactions practice at Gray Reed & McGraw LLP. On Tuesday, Munck Wilson announced the addition of IP litigator Jared Hoggan as a partner in its Dallas office. A day later, it announced a second addition to its Dallas IP practice with Eric Zyla, who took the title of principal attorney. Zyla was general counsel for medical device startup KinAptic while Hoggan led the IP transactions practice at Gray Reed, according to Munck Wilson....

