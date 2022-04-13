WTO Faults Costa Rica For Restrictions On Mexican Avocados

By Alyssa Aquino (April 13, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization dinged Costa Rica for cracking down on avocado imports from Mexico, the world's top avocado grower, ruling Wednesday that Costa Rica didn't have enough proof that the trade barriers were justified on food safety grounds. Costa Rica tightened up its control, inspection and approval procedures on Mexican avocados in 2018, after food safety officials found the imports carried a high risk of spreading avocado sunblotch viroid — a disease that affects avocado trees and results in lower yields — to Costa Rican farms. But a WTO panel faulted Costa Rica for relying on reports that overestimated the...

